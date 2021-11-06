Core Tech International named Contractor of the Year

The Guam Contractors Association held its annual Excellence in Construction Awards and Contractor of the Year event virtually on Friday, Nov. 5.

Since 1997, the event has promoted quality construction and craftsmanship. In 2021, 27 category, merit and safety awards were presented to Guam construction companies, GCA stated in a press release.

Black Construction Corp. won the 2021 Excellence in Construction First Place Overall Project Award for the repairs to transmitter building, facility 601, at U.S. Navy Support Facility.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Core Tech International won Second Place Overall Project Award for the N62742-10-D-1307 P-3010 strike fuel systems maintenance hangar project.

Healy-Tibbitts won Third Place Overall Project Award for the Northern District wastewater treatment plant effluent outfall diffuser project.

Black Construction’s First Place Overall Project Award will be submitted to compete nationally at this year’s Associated Builders and Contractors Excellence in Construction Awards in San Antonio, Texas. Black Construction has won the prestigious Eagle Award five times in the last seven years at the national competition.

Core Tech International won the 2021 GCA Contractor of the Year award for the company's overall prominence in the construction industry in Guam and its achievement in safety and health and wellness programs, environmental responsibility and sustainability, quality of work-life including professional development of its workforce through training and promotion opportunities, and social responsibility and service to the community of Guam.

Core Tech International also won the top safety award, given to the company with the highest score of all entries in the safety category, for its solar renewable energy PV systems installations project.

This year, a record number of GCA members, 19, with 10 of those achieving the highest award of Diamond, measured their safety processes and policies on 25 key components through a detailed questionnaire with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce job site incidents. This Safety Training Evaluation Process is a national safety benchmarking and improvement tool. STEP has evolved into a world-class safety management system that dramatically improves safety performance among participants regardless of company size or type of work.

The STEP recipients are: Bronze level: Smithbridge Guam Inc.; Silver level: Landscape Management Systems and Pacific Rim; Gold level: Core Tech International and Fargo Pacific Inc.; and Platinum level: Allied Pacific Builders, Black Construction, Custom Mechanical Systems and Techni-Con.

Diamond level STEP recipients are Agbayani Construction Co., APTIM, Hawaiian Rock Products, Ian Corp., Infratech International LLC, Pacific Federal Management, Polyphase System Inc., S.E.T. Pacific Inc., The PIT LLC and Vertex Guam.

Dave Hayner, APTIM program manger, was recognized as the GCA Champion. Hayner hosts the “GCA Today” podcast featuring new GCA members and issues concerning Guam’s construction industry.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech International.