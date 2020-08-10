Spending hours in line for a COVID-19 test offered by the Department of Public Health and Social Services may be difficult for many, but may be the only choice if they don't want to pay out of pocket for the test, which can run up to $150 at a local clinic. Those who are symptom-free may have to pay for the test themselves, or get a doctor's note saying they have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Calvo's SelectCare health plan administrator Frank Campillo said SelectCare's plans cover the cost of a COVID-19 test if a person is displaying symptoms.

"Our coverage of COVID-19 testing is consistent with the guidelines of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) of March 18. We cover FDA-approved COVID-19 test and costs associated with diagnostic testing with no cost-sharing, as long as the test is deemed medically appropriate for the individual who has signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Tests provided free of charge by public institutions are not covered. The FFCRA guidelines do not require health plans to cover routine tests that employers or other institutions may require for screening purposes as workplaces reopen. This policy is in effect during the pandemic emergency," Campillo wrote in an email to The Guam Daily Post.

TakeCare marketing supervisor Clarence Palisoc said TakeCare provides "coverage for the COVID-19 test and associated visit under the preventive care benefit, at no cost to members, provided these tests and visits are not covered by the public health system."

TakeCare covers tests for those who are symptomatic. Those who are not displaying symptoms must have a physician's evaluation and determination that the member has had close contact or exposure for at least 15 minutes with someone who's been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Palisoc.

Citing "fluid and ever-changing" guidance from DPHSS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TakeCare "will adapt our operating procedures and how we apply our benefits accordingly," as the pandemic continues, Paliscoc wrote in an email.

On Wednesday, DPHSS continued its public testing outreach at Tamuning Elementary School.

Margarita Gay, DPHSS nursing administrator and medical branch lead in charge of community testing outreach, said the number of people coming for free testing increases with each village visited.

"That means people really want to know the status of their COVID results," Gay said.

Staff at American Medical Center and FHP Clinic said the self-pay cost of a COVID-19 test is $125 and $150, respectively.