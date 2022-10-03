Cost-U-Less Guam concluded its three-day anniversary event Sunday at all three of its local stores, celebrating 30 years on the island.

For the 30th anniversary of Cost-U-Less on Guam, the first 50 shoppers in the last few days at all locations received a free 24-pack case of water with their purchases.

At the store's Tamuning location, customers visiting during the anniversary celebration were being treated to activities for children and adults, including face painting, henna tattoos, balloon art, music, food, games and giveaways of bags, furniture and gift cards.