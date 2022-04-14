The Commonwealth Economic Development Authority’s board of directors on Wednesday announced the hiring of the agency’s first economic development manager, according to a release from CEDA. Dave Guerrero will be joining CEDA from First Hawaiian Bank, where he serves as the bank’s assistant vice president commercial banking officer.

The economic development manager role is a specialized position created as a result of Public Law 22-1, which transformed the Commonwealth Development Authority into CEDA, the government agency tasked with generating investments and driving economic development for the Marianas.

“We added another important milestone in the Commonwealth’s history with the naming of a new economic development manager,” said Gov. Ralph Torres.

“Dave’s role will be to lead efforts to attract the right investors, work with the legislature, agencies, and stakeholders to improve our destination to make the CNMI more attractive to investors, create opportunities for economic diversity, and utilize his extensive experience in finance to help the CNMI fast-track its recovery.”

Aubry Hocog, chairwoman of the CEDA board of directors, said the board looks forward to building the agency’s strategic plan with Guerrero. Their first order of business is to assess the current state of the economy and develop a diversification plan, which will be presented to the governor. She noted that in the past the CNMI has relied heavily on one industry – tourism – and she says the commonwealth needs to expand and welcome diverse industries and investors to rebuild the economy.

“Under the new legislation, CEDA has the opportunity to be flexible with these changing times. We are ready to get to work to diversify the CNMI’s portfolio,” she said. “It will take teamwork to get there. With Dave’s impressive background, we are confident that we can create a plan that will ultimately benefit our community.”

Executive Director Manuel A. Sablan said Guerrero’s credentials, private-sector experience, and deep understanding of economic development will help to lay a strong foundation for CEDA.

“Dave will help us to zero in on what is needed to bring in development and investments for the CNMI, Sablan said. "We will begin by laying out a multi-year plan and identify the funding to make it a reality.”

Guerrero, who was raised on Saipan, will join CEDA on April 18. He holds a master’s degree in economics from California State University, East Bay. In addition to First Hawaiian Bank, he has also worked at various stateside and local financial institutions including: Wells Fargo headquarters in San Francisco; Franklin Templeton Financial Services Corp.; and Bank of Guam.

Guerrero has been in the finance industry for more than 15 years, specializing in anti-money laundering, fraud, compliance, operations, sales, loans and investments.

“When I was preparing for college, I decided on economics as an area of study because I knew it could one day help our islands," Guerrero said. "I am looking forward to bringing my years of experience to serve the people of the Marianas. My personal goal is to improve our standard of living through sustainable business opportunities for our people, which will, in turn, create more jobs and ultimately lead to a stronger economy.”

Guerrero also serves as the board member-treasurer for 500 Sails and board member-treasurer for Mariana Islands Nature Alliance. He is an active member of the Rotary Club of Saipan and served four years as the commissioner-representative for Saipan for the Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission.

“Mr. Guerrero’s appointment is another positive step for the Marianas,” said Jerry Tan, co-chairman of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers. “In 2020 when the Council recommended that the (Commonwealth Development Authority) evolve into CEDA, we knew this was the key to attracting quality investors and new industries to the islands.”

Tan noted that Guerrero’s appointment comes at the perfect time as the Marianas is reopening and rebuilding after many tough years. “The Commonwealth is ready to build its economic future. Our residents have endured so much, and this is the time to be proactive and strategic.