Days Inn by Wyndham Guam recently upgraded its cleaning protocol by equipping each guest room with AirDog, an advanced air filtration system, and further sanitizing with Protexus, an electrostatic sprayer providing next-generation infection control, according to a release from the hotel.

The patented AirDog system is proven to kill viruses as small as 14.6 nanometers, smaller than the coronavirus that ranges 60-140nm, the company stated in its release.

With the need to elevate guest and employee safety, hotel owners partnered with AirDog creators, Silicon Valley Air Expert Inc., and licensed distributor, John Ko of Hanna Enterprises LLC, to bring the technology to Guam. Days Inn by Wyndham Guam is the first and only hotel on the island to feature the AirDog as a standard room amenity, the release stated.

To further improve sanitization, the hotel invested in Protexus electrostatic sprayers. This electrostatic feature fuses hospital-grade disinfectants onto every surface in its range, providing a fuller coverage than conventional spraying or wiping, according to the release.

"We want our guests to be confident knowing our team is taking every precaution to ensure the cleanliness of our hotel," said Sunardi Li, president of Days Inn by Wyndham Guam Tamuning and Sentry Hospitality Corp. "The world today is so unpredictable. We decided to embrace this new norm with permanent solutions like our investments in the patented virus-killing air purifier that reinforces our enhanced hospital-grade disinfection."

Although the hotel has enhanced cleaning measures in place, it reminds guests that COVID-19 is a volatile virus that can lead to illness and death. The risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public setting, accommodation or anywhere others are present.