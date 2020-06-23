Guam's small businesses have until June 30 to get their federal Paycheck Protection Program loan application approved, in order to access funding that will help them keep their workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All loan applications must be approved and in the U.S. Small Business Administration's system by Tuesday, June 30, 2020, unless it changes within the Interim Final Rules," Kenneth Lujan, SBA Guam Branch Office manager, said on Monday.

He said "all pending, not SBA-approved, will not be accepted" after that date.

It's not immediately known from the Guam Bankers Association how many PPP applications remain pending as of Monday. GBA President Ed Untalan said he will poll all the banks. All banks may have already stopped accepting applications, he said.

At least 2,544 of Guam's small businesses have been able to access some $296.56 million in PPP loans during its first and still ongoing second round of funding, through June 20, based on federal data.

That's nearly 73% of Guam's small businesses, based on federal numbers.

The PPP loans, administered by SBA, essentially turn into grants or are "forgiven" if the funds are used for approved expenditures during the covered period.

EIDL

As of June 20, there had also been 901 small businesses on Guam that gained access to $55.02 million in Economic Injury Disaster Loans, also from SBA.

"As we turn the channel to EIDL, I anticipate that this disaster loan program would be going into extra innings as it expires on Dec. 20, 2020," Lujan said.

There's also been a lot of other developments about the PPP.

Last Friday, SBA and the U.S. Treasury announced enhanced transparency regarding the PPP.

SBA will disclose the business names, addresses, NAICS codes, zip codes, business type, demographic data, nonprofit information, jobs supported, and loan amounts.

Lujan said at this point, he has not received any guidance on how to obtain this information.

Also last week, changes were made with the loan forgiveness application and new borrower application.

They coincide with the changes that were made with various interim final rules that extended the maturity terms of the loan from two to five years, and extended the coverage period of forgiveness from eight weeks to 24 weeks.