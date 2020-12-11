The Guam branch of the U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding the business community that the deadline for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications is less than three weeks away, according to a release from the SBA Guam branch office.

The deadline for completing and submitting an initial application is Thursday, Dec. 31. As the EIDL declaration period for COVID-19 comes to a close, officials wish to particularly remind members of the business community of the following:

Applications should be completed and submitted on the SBA Disaster website by Dec. 31. For COVID-19 applicants, the form may be found at https://covid19relief.sba.gov/.

If an applicant does not have all the tax documents at hand at the time of application, that is not a problem. As long as the applicant submits the application and the IRS form 4506-T, SBA staff can begin processing.

If document collection will take some time, the applicant can withdraw the application and will then have six months to submit the required information.

More information can be found at www.sba.gov/disaster.

The SBA asks community members to share the information about the EIDL with the entire business community so that all have the opportunity to obtain the financial relief needed to continue business operations.

For more information, call Kenneth Lujan, SBA Guam branch manager at 671-472-7277 or at 671-688-2599.