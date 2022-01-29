On Dec. 10, 2021, T Galleria by DFS, Guam, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Guam. In conjunction with its annual “Give Joy” holiday campaign, DFS Group, a leading luxury travel retailer, commemorated this milestone by honoring its commitment to the community and helping those in need, DFS stated in a press release.

T Galleria by DFS, Guam donated to two local charities: Guam Cancer Care and Harvest House. Both organizations were presented with their donations during DFS’ employee anniversary celebration Dec. 10, 2021.

Guam Cancer Care was presented with a $5,000 check and Harvest House with $5,000 worth of toys for foster families and their foster children during the holiday season.

"Congratulations to T Galleria by DFS, Guam, on the past 50 years in Guam!" said Richard Gustafson, managing director, Japan, MidPac and Korea. "This achievement would not have been possible without the passion from our team as well as their commitment to each other and to our customers.”

DFS opened its first store on Guam in 1971 in the Dai Ichi Hotel before opening at Guam International Airport and its first downtown location in 1972. In 1995, T Galleria by DFS, Guam was opened in Tumon, where the store has operated for the past 26 years.