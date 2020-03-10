DFS celebrates Mes CHamoru with 10th annual Håfa Adai Pledge

In celebration of Mes CHamoru, the T Galleria by DFS Guam renewed its Håfa Adai Pledge commitment for the 10th time.

The pledge, signed by DFS Managing Director for Guam, Saipan and Korea Richard Gustafson, commits to embracing, promoting and perpetuating the island's cultural identity by extending the spirit of håfa adai to all who enter their doors.

Additionally, to pledge promotes the sincere "Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically" practice and supports the Guam Visitors Bureau during major cultural events.

"With everything that's going on in the world, the håfa adai spirit is even more important now than any time before," Gustafson said.

The håfa adai spirit welcomes everyone, he said – it's something that originates from the island, and what Guam's people have inside.

"Long after people forget what they came here to buy, forget what hotel they stayed at, forget what food they ate while they we're on Guam, I promise you that if we do our job, they will remember how you made them feel, in the spirt of håfa adai," Gustafson said.

The pledge was launched in 2009 and is now in its 11th year, said GVB spokesperson Josh Tyquiengco.

"The T Galleria is the only company that renews its pledge every single year," he said.

'This pledge is a promise'

According to Tyquiengco, there are currently 944 pledges representing more than 44,000 individuals.

"With (T Galleria) renewing the Håfa Adai Pledge every single year, it shows your commitment to the håfa adai spirit and most importantly our CHamoru culture," he said.

Dee Hernandez, GVB's senior destination specialist for CHamoru culture, added, "Our visitors come to our island for one thing that makes Guam different and unique, and that is our håfa adai spirit."

Amid the news surrounding COVID-19, she said, now is the perfect time to keep spirits strong, uplift one another and remember that we are a resilient people.

"This pledge is a promise, a promise to promote, support and take pride in this beautiful island we all call Guam," Hernandez said.