DFS develops workforce pool through apprenticeship partnership with Labor

Luxury traveler retailer DFS Group kickstarted its apprenticeship program at Tsubaki Tower’s Lina’La Lounge with 10 journey workers consisting of team leads and product sales managers from T Galleria by DFS Guam.

The journey workers will provide direct supervision to apprentices in the program, which includes both current DFS employees and new hires, to ensure that the necessary instruction and guidance to perform tasks safely, correctly and efficiently are communicated.

DFS is committed to creating and developing a highly-skilled workforce in partnership with the Guam Department of Labor and will provide the apprentices a nationally recognized certificate from the U.S. Department of Labor upon completion of the program, according to DFS.

"I congratulate DFS for starting one of the first apprenticeship programs in the hospitality industry since the COVID-19 pandemic. The luxury retail staple is taking advantage of all that the Guam Registered Apprenticeship Program has to offer, including how customizable the program is. Their goal of providing their customers unforgettable service across the store starts from the ground up. The program that took about a year to design will train up existing workers into journeymen to set up a framework for new employees," said Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola.

"Hopefully, this trailblazes a new path for others in the industry to also take advantage of the tax credits, the reimbursed training expenses including salaries, and the ability to tailor their workforce to their company's needs. The Department of Labor is proud to partner with DFS to rebuild and reshape our workforce," added Dell'Isola.

DFS worked for several months with DOL to extensively plan and carefully design an apprenticeship program that integrated their customer service curriculum into the U.S. Department of Labor customer service representative standard, according to DFS' press release.

“A warm thank you to the Guam Department of Labor for their partnership and guidance to the DFS teams all along the way. We are looking forward to (continue) elevating the service standards provided to our customers in Guam and to supporting the overall personal, heartwarming and effortless traveler experience on the island," said Charles Bell, vice president of Operations, MidPacific, DFS Group.

Catherine T. Galsim, human resources director for Mid-Pacific, Japan and Korea, for DFS Group, added: “This is an exciting venture for DFS to be able to partner with the Guam Department of Labor and to be a part of the community’s continuous strive to build a sustainable and highly skilled workforce. We want to establish that DFS is not just a leading luxury travel retailer, but also a stellar training and development ground for talents."