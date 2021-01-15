DFS Group's global employee initiative raises $180K; $10K goes to Guam nonprofit

DFS Group, a leading luxury travel retailer, launched a global employee fundraising initiative in late 2020 in response to the increased difficulties experienced by vulnerable communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Walk for Them initiative raised a total of $180,000 to support more than 20 different charity organizations around the world.

DFS challenged its employees in more than 15 locations to track and register any number of physical workouts of their choice throughout the month of October. For every workout completed, the company made a reciprocal pledge to double the total amount raised. A total of 770 employees globally joined the initiative, completing more than 4,500 workouts and registering more than 8,077 miles and 2,250 hours of workout activity throughout the month.

On Guam, DFS selected Harvest House as the beneficiary and hosted a $10,000 check presentation ceremony Jan. 8 at the Harvest House resource center.

"Our commitment to Bethany Taylor (executive director of Harvest House) and her team is total, and we identified other ways to support the Harvest House on the planning and logistics aspects of their operations," said Charles Bell, vice president for operations Mid Pacific at DFS Group.