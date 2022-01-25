DFS kicks off Lunar New Year events

Travel retailer DFS Group has kicked off its Lunar New Year celebrations with a series of exclusive offers, in-store activations and online shopping.

From now through Feb. 28, customers can join DFS in welcoming The Year of the Tiger at select airport and downtown T Galleria locations worldwide as well as online at DFS.com, according to the company in a press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Those looking for more specific gift recommendations can join the Lunar New Year livestream event on Jan. 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (UTC+08:00) for special offers and to discover a collection of more than 50 specially curated items, the press release states.

At T Galleria on Guam, the retailer will host activities for customers to experience some of the island traditions, including a lion dance performance and special treats to be given out on Feb. 1. Shoppers will also have the chance to take 360 videos at the Revo Spin photo booth with any purchase storewide.