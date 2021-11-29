DFS launches 2021 'Give Joy' holiday campaign

Luxury travel retailer DFS Group has launched its annual "Give Joy" campaign to celebrate the holiday season, DFS announced in a press release. From now through the end of December, customers can discover a world of wonder at participating downtown T Galleria locations worldwide or online at DFS.com.

With an array of products available across DFS luxury pillars – beauty and fragrances, fashion, and watches and jewelry – shoppers can find a gift for everyone on their list with the help of DFS' specially curated gift guides, DFS stated in the release. A luxury self-care edit sparks joy with items for the holiday season and beyond, or an assortment of treats and trinkets.

Around the world, there will be a variety of in-store activations to count down the holidays, including tree-lighting ceremonies, wreath workshops, bubble catchers and more. In addition, upon making a purchase, customers can receive an exclusive DFS Bauble DIY kit to create and personalize their own holiday ornament.

Locally, customers visiting T Galleria by DFS on Guam can enjoy exclusive holiday promotions beginning Dec. 1, DFS stated in the release. With purchases of $150 or more, Loyal T members will enjoy an extra 10% off on their beauty purchases and have the chance to play the bubble catcher and win exclusive beauty gifts. Shoppers will also receive a DIY holiday gift or leather care kit for purchases of $450 or more in fashion. Dinner for two at Milano Grill – La Stella - at The Tsubaki Tower will be offered to customers with purchases over $5,000 storewide.

In celebration of the partial reopening of the fashion hall, shoppers also can enjoy fashion clearance offers. Loyal T members can enjoy extra discounts for selected fashion brands from Nov. 26 until Dec. 5, according to the release.

Shoppers also will have the chance to take 360-degree videos at the holiday photo booth with any beauty purchase, and meet and interact with DFS local key opinion leaders through an exclusive livestream broadcasting each Friday from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31.

"This holiday season we invite our customers to rediscover the joys of the holidays and celebrate the simple moments of joy together with their loved ones. Near or far, we hope to bring excitement and create inspiring moments of joy for our customers wherever they may be," said Christophe Marque, president of merchandising, DFS Group.

The safety and well-being of customers and employees is DFS’ highest priority, the company said in its release. DFS is taking all available precautionary measures to safeguard people in the store and adhering to health and safety guidelines from government agencies and public health officials. DFS will continue to adjust accordingly.