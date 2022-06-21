Gina Artero has been promoted to the role of general manager for DFS’ T Galleria Guam.

In her new role, Artero will "lead the company and play a key role in developing and implementing growth strategies and overseeing daily business operations for Guam," according to a press release.

She brings 21 years of valuable experience in the luxury retail industry and "has demonstrated a commitment to customer focus, professionalism, and dedication toward the business where she has gained experience in a range of roles including Assistant Division Merchandise Manager and Region Merchandising Manager for Fashion, Product Sales Manager for Fashion (Gucci, Coach, and Burberry), Beauty, Assistant General Manager."

She has served as interim general manager role since November 2021.

Artero led the company through the business environment and drove new initiatives following the store’s reopening in September 2021, the release stated.

The Galleria was one of many locations that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as tourism numbers dropped and the governor instituted a shut down in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.