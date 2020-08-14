DFS offers home delivery, curbside pickup on Guam

What does travel retailer DFS Group do when no tourists are around to shop for luxury goods at its shopping center?

Offer home delivery or curbside pickup to online shoppers on Guam.

DFS Group announced Thursday it's "bringing everyone’s favorite beauty products straight to their door with its first e-commerce platform for Guam, Shop-Guam.DFS.com."

"Visitors to the site can shop more than 90 of the best-selling makeup, skin care and fragrance items from the top 10 beauty brands – all at duty free prices and with just the click of a button," DFS announced.

Home delivery applies to purchases worth at least $300. Curbside is offered to purchases below that amount.

Shoppers can receive their items in a little as two days with complimentary home delivery available upon spending $300. Customers who spend $300 will receive 15% off their total purchase and those who spend $200 or less receive 10% off, the travel retailer added.