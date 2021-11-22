DFS set with Black Friday promotions

Luxury travel retailer DFS Group is set to offer special Black Friday promotions, the company announced in a press release. The T Galleria by DFS Guam store will operate normal business hours from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 26, Black Friday, according to the release.

The store carries more than 50 beauty brands including MAC, Dior and Estee Lauder, and top luxury brands such as Tiffany, Bulgari and Cartier. The fashion hall will be partially reopened for customers to discover YSL, Tory Burch and other favorite fashion brands, DFS stated in the release.

Shoppers can enter a Black Friday raffle for a chance to win exclusive prizes. With every purchase of $100 or more, customers will receive one ticket for the raffle. With every purchase of $500, customers can receive three raffle tickets, and those with purchases of more than $1,000 will receive eight raffle tickets. Customers who sign up for the first time as a DFS Loyal T member will receive one raffle ticket.

The first 50 shoppers in line on Black Friday will receive two raffle tickets. Raffle drawings will be held that day at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Customers must be present to win.

In celebration of the reopening of the fashion hall, shoppers can enjoy fashion clearance offers, according to the release. Loyal T members can enjoy extra discounts for selected fashion brands from Nov. 26 until Dec. 5.

DFS is taking all available precautionary measures to safeguard people in the store and is adhering to health and safety guidelines from government agencies and public health officials, the company stated in its release.