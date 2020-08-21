DFS will continue its legal challenge to the Guam airport’s $154 million, 10-year specialty retail contract with Lotte Duty Free, despite a recent Supreme Court of Guam ruling against it, DFS stated in a recent release. On Aug. 11, the high court overturned a 2018 Superior Court of Guam ruling that voided the contract. The trial court allowed Lotte to continue to operate the concession until the Supreme Court decided the appeal.

With the unanimous, 78-page decision, the case is now returned to the Superior Court for further proceedings. “DFS alleged over 35 issues of wrongdoing and the court’s decision was based on procedural technicalities relating to only a small number of them,” DFS stated.

“DFS’s position remains unchanged since it lodged its initial lawsuit against (the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority) for its misconduct in connection with the specialty airport concession contract. DFS welcomes the opportunity now to take forward its claims to a trial that will fully expose GIAA’s improper collusion with Lotte at the expense of the people of Guam and its visitors.”

The Lotte contract remains in place with the recent decision.

The initial dispute between GIAA and DFS arose after the Guam Visitors Bureau organized a delegation to participate in promotional activities in Seoul regarding Jeju Air’s inaugural flight to Guam in September 2012.

DFS contended that during the promotional activities in Korea, certain members of the GVB delegation, including two former members of the GIAA board of directors, had improper contacts with or received improper gifts from Lotte that affected the procurement process.

At the time, the retailers were bidding on the contract for the retail space at the airport which DFS had operated for decades. The airport awarded the contract to Lotte, which began retail operations in the air terminal in July 2013.

Separately from its suit against the airport, DFS stated, it is suing Lotte Duty Free Guam LLC for conspiring, through fraudulent and illegal means, to install itself in the duty-free space at the airport. The Guam Supreme Court’s recent decision does not affect that claim and DFS is highly confident it will be successful, DFS added.

“DFS will continue its fight for integrity, fairness, and justice, which are values that DFS believes the people of Guam expect to see upheld,” the DFS release stated.

Although DFS is disappointed in the Guam Supreme Court’s recent decision, DFS stated, it remains confident that the rule of law will ultimately prevail.