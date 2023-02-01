BankGuam Holding Co. announced Jan. 26 in a press release the appointment of Kamia Leon Guerrero Dierking as an independent member of its board. Dierking’s appointment was effective Dec. 27, 2022, and filled the vacancy left by the late Martin Leon Guerrero, who died last year.

Dierking was also appointed to the board of directors for Bank of Guam and BG Investment Services Inc., both of which are subsidiaries of BankGuam Holding Co. She serves on the following committees: Nominating & Governance, ALCO, Audit Committee, Trust Committee and Compensation Committee, the company said in the release.

“We are excited to welcome Kamia to our BankGuam Holding Company familia. She brings new energy, ideas and a wealth of experience to the table. We look forward to her insights and expertise in sales, product development and people management and know she will be an asset as we continue our work to build strong communities and better lives for our people,” said Joaquin P. L.G. Cook, vice chair, BankGuam Holding Co., and president and CEO, Bank of Guam.

Dierking is the director of enterprise marketing at GTA, focused on driving profitable growth, brand loyalty, sales integration and engagement across all business channels for GTA business enterprise offerings. Since joining GTA in 2009, Dierking has nearly two decades of experience in telecom, where she has held a variety of roles, including senior-level roles in product development, sales, marketing, public relations and employee experience/human resources. Most recently, Dierking held the position of director of employee experience for GTA, working closely with stakeholders to develop strategies and plans that embrace technology and data, designing a great employee experience and attracting and retaining talent. Dierking was born and raised in Guam and is a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, and obtained her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Arizona. She serves on the board of Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI and has previously served on the Guam Board of Equalization.