Ron Silvestre, the general manager of Ding Tea Guam, in Harmon, is a self-proclaimed tea lover who wanted to bring high-quality tea to island residents.

The teahouse had a soft opening this week and will hold its grand opening on Saturday.

It's open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ding Tea is a Taiwan-based chain serving a wide variety of beverages.

“One of the No. 1 bestsellers is our signature milk Ding Tea with Assam black tea,” said Silvestre.

Another popular beverage is the Strawberry Yakult made with yogurt base.

Isabella Sablan, 18, stopped in for a Lychee Green Tea. “It’s good with rainbow jelly boba,” she said.

Having a new place to sip tea is a good thing too, she said.

And Silvestre wanted to make sure the atmosphere lends itself to relaxing with a delicious cup of tea.

The 1,800-square-foot space seats about 70 and is furnished with comfortable seating. Zen-like music adds to the ambiance.

Ding Tea also has locations in China, Taiwan and Japan.

A Great Britain location opened just this week.

“The Taiwanese love for tea ... is being exported to and give the world a taste of quality tea beverages,” Silvestre said.

Each drink at Ding Tea Guam is handcrafted to order.

“We are not going to compromise on the taste,” he said.

Silvestre said he hopes those on Guam will enjoy the drinks that start at $4.75, with additional toppings for 75 cents each.

“We hope they will be open to learning more about tea and how the taste of tea has so many variations that you can mix with so many flavors,” Silvestre said.