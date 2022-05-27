DOCOMO offering webinar series Tech Talks

DOCOMO PACIFIC is holding a new webinar series “Tech Talks," the company announced in a news release.

Tech Talks is a new quarterly webinar series that aims to educate the community with information to enhance customer experience and introduce exciting new technology in the market, the company stated in the release.

In each session, DOCOMO PACIFIC Business will partner with a technology subject matter expert for a live discussion and Q&A forum. The speakers and subjects will vary with each session, but the overall focus will be on the problems businesses are facing and how technological solutions can help.

The first session of the series is titled “Uniting a Virtual Workforce with Unified Communications” and will include the following speakers:

• Jamie Scholfield, senior product marketing manager, Microsoft.

• Russell Ocampo, senior enterprise marketing manager, DOCOMO PACIFIC.

• Clea San Nicolas, segment marketing manager, DOCOMO PACIFIC.

The topics include:

• Operating in a hybrid work environment.

• Ways businesses can adapt to the new way of working.

• How unified communications supports business continuity.

• The future of business phone systems.

The DOCOMO PACIFIC Business Tech Talks webinar series is available to everyone and is free of charge. The first session will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 3 via DOCOMO PACIFIC’s MAX Meeting platform.

To register, please visit: https://info.docomopacific.com/techtalks.