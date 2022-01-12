DOCOMO PACIFIC, Beyond the Box Guam launch partnership

DOCOMO PACIFIC and Beyond the Box Guam have teamed up to deliver greater options and convenience, the companies announced in a press release.

With this partnership, Beyond the Box will be an exclusive authorized dealer for DOCOMO PACIFIC wireless services. Now, new and existing customers of the Apple reseller can purchase the latest Apple devices with the convenient option to add mobile services through a DOCOMO PACIFIC prepaid or postpaid mobile phone plan – all in one place.

"Our first partnership with DOCOMO PACIFIC is truly one of a kind. We focus on strong branding and strong individuality making Beyond the Box and Docomo Pacific perfect for Guam," said Charles Paw, president of Beyond the Box Guam and in the Philippines.

Tom Valderrama, executive vice president of the Consumer Business Unit at DOCOMO PACIFIC, said the company “is always looking for new and exciting ways to serve our customers.”

“Our partnership with a strong brand such as Beyond the Box, allows us to expand locations where customers can access our services,” Valderrama added.

Beyond the Box is holding an iPhone 13 giveaway contest in celebration of the partnership, according to the release. Participants can sign up for a DOCOMO PACIFIC Access $60 or $80 plan in the Beyond the Box Guam Micronesia Mall location between Jan. 10 through Jan. 30 for an official entry. On Jan. 31, one lucky winner will be selected.