Docomo Pacific donates device to Red Cross

Local telecommunications company Docomo Pacific has continued to partner with the American Red Cross Guam Chapter in its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the community, according to an April 8 media release from the company.

During March, the American Red Cross celebrated individuals who turned compassion into action by helping others in times of crisis. Docomo Pacific supported American Red Cross Month by donating a Samsung Smartphone which will be used to support military service members, veterans and their families.

“This communication device would allow the Red Cross to connect service members, veterans and their families to the assistance they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. This generous donation helps us fulfill one of our critical missions," said Chita Blaise, CEO, American Red Cross Guam Chapter.