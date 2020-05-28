A local telecommunications company donated 3,550 KN95 face masks to Guam and CNMI front liners during the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, KN95 face masks are considered the gold standard of respiratory masks as they filter out at least 95% of very small particles from the air. Since the quarantine began in March, these face masks have been in high demand, causing shortages in supply. The donations break down to:

• 1,770 to Guam Homeland Security

• 700 to St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home

• 700 to Catholic Social Services

• 180 to Kamalen Karidat

• 200 to CNMI first responders