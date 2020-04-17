DOCOMO PACIFIC launches drive-thru service

DOCOMO PACIFIC has launched a temporary drive-thru payment site located at its Tamuning headquarters.

"Our employees are provided with the necessary (personal protective) equipment to ensure we are practicing the social distance requirements," the company stated.

The drive-thru will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Cash payments are preferred. Checks must be filled out ahead of time. Customers wanting to make card payments may do so either over the phone at 688-2273, or online via self-care at www.mydocomopacific.com.

To ensure a safe and smooth visit, the drive-thru is limited to two transactions per car, and drivers must wear face masks at all times.

The entrance to the drive-thru is located at the parking lot behind the DOCOMO headquarters building.

Signs have been placed to direct customers to enter at the intersection by the former Pizza Hut, take a right on E Segundo Leon Guerrero Street., and follow the additional signage to the payment area.