DOCOMO PACIFIC launches new internet plan for homes

DOCOMO PACIFIC has launched its whole-home WiFi service powered by Plume to internet subscribers on Guam and in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The new internet plan is designed to improve WiFi coverage and speeds and help personalize and secure the home network, the company stated Thursday.

Using Plume’s cloud-based artificial intelligence, homeowners can control their home internet from the Plume app.

Plume works alongside DOCOMO PACIFIC’s existing internet connection, allowing customers to make the most of its ultrafast speeds in every corner of their homes, a common challenge when distributing WiFi in homes made of solid concrete, the company stated.

“It’s important for us to provide you with more than just an internet connection. How you connect with your family, in your home is important to us. We want to give you a high-quality, safe and controlled experience at home. Our new Whole Home WiFi service delivers fast and consistent internet throughout your home, it keeps you safe from potential security threats and gives you better control over your family’s digital health. We thank Plume for making this possible,” Rod Boss, president and CEO of DOCOMO PACIFIC, said in a press release.

The service offers subscribers:

· Plume's adaptive WiFi which monitors, adjusts and optimizes your network for peak performance;

· HomePass, which lets members control guest and child access to their network, set up profiles and pause the internet;

· AI Security to detect and block potential security threats, customize content access and block unwanted ads;

· Powerful tri-band SuperPods that plug directly into wall sockets to ensure reliable coverage; and

· The Plume app which puts you in control of all of these home services.

“As DOCOMO PACIFIC brings a whole-home Wi-Fi experience to its customers, Plume will provide the essential services to enable a personalized and well-connected home,” said Tyson Marian, CCO of Plume. “We’re thrilled to partner with DOCOMO PACIFIC and help bring this service to their customers.”

Aaron Angoco, senior product specialist at DOCOMO PACIFIC, said the adaptive WiFi feature allocates Internet capacity based on each device's needs. For example, if a device is streaming a Netflix movie, that device will get more capacity than a device that's being used for social media browsing.

AI Security keeps home networks secure by filtering out malware and other cyber attacks, he said.

The HomePass features provide greater parental control and allow freezing internet access for certain users or during set times such as dinner.

Customers can add to their existing bundle or sign up for an internet-only service with a whole-home WiFi plan.