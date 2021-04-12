Docomo Pacific, which is assigned the 988 prefix block that will soon be used as a three-digit hotline to suicide prevention services, is not considering changing numbers that use the prefix, according to Jared Roberto, public relations manager at Docomo.

Right now, the issue of changing numbers is moot due to the Federal Communications Commission mandate affecting not only Guam, but 36 states as well, Roberto said.

In 2020, the FCC adopted rules establishing "988" as the three-digit phone number nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

But in order for "988" to work in jurisdictions such as Guam, where the three digits are already used as a prefix for some phone numbers, mandatory 10-digit dialing will need to be implemented for local calls to avoid accidentally dialing the hotline. This means callers will need to dial Guam's 671 area code along with the phone number.

This will become mandatory by Oct. 24. Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing "988" will route callers to the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

"To ensure that calls to 988 reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, all covered providers will be required to implement 10-digit dialing in areas that both use seven-digit dialing and use 988 as the first three numbers in seven-digit phone numbers," the FCC stated.

While Docomo Pacific may be assigned the 988 block to issue phone numbers, the prefix is likely present in other Guam networks as well.

"Over time, these numbers move with customers as customers may port from one carrier to another. Because of number portability, we know that the 988 prefix is not exclusive to Docomo Pacific and may be present across all of our networks," Roberto stated.

"We understand that dialing the 671 area code will take some adjustment, but we are happy to comply with the FCC mandate for the benefit of this lifeline," he said.