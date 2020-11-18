DOCOMO PACIFIC offers free webinar on diversifying Guam's economy

DOCOMO PACIFIC, which calls itself the regional leader in innovation, telecommunications and entertainment, announces the second session in the Work Better Together webinar series – Diversify Now: Growing Our Economy in 2021.

This free webinar is open to all and is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon today via DOCOMO PACIFIC’s MAX Meeting, DOCOMO announced in a press release. To register, go to docomopacific.eventbrite.com.

The webinar speakers will dive deeply into how ever-evolving technologies can be the catalyst for the creation of new and sustainable industries for Guam and the Northern Marianas, and enhance the lives of its people, according to the company.

Diversifying the economy in 2021 will help island economies navigate through uncharted waters and rebuild for a stronger future, it stated.

“Tourism has been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever there is a fundamental need to diversify our economy. The advanced telecommunications market in Guam and the CNMI and the technology it enables provides an ideal platform for developing new and exciting industries,” stated Roderick Boss, president and CEO of DOCOMO PACIFIC

The speakers and topics

• Accelerating Growth through Exponential Innovation

Speaker: Raya Bidshahri, founder & CEO of Awecademy.

• Boosting Economic Growth through 5G Connectivity

Speaker: Zaif Siddiqi , NTT Docomo, Inc., executive director and global head of 5G. Learn how 5G connections are powering up the digital economy.

• Guam as the Next Business Hub in Asia

Speaker: Kenneth Choie, University of Guam, Professor of Practice in Management - School of Business & Public Administration.

• Diversifying the Marianas One Tech at a Time

Speaker: Frank Arriola, Menhalom LLC, CEO.

• Building a clean technology industry through aggressive collaboration.

Speaker: Austin J. Shelton, University of Guam, assistant professor, director, Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant.

• Innovating Connectivity in the New Norm

Speaker: Sharon Cassidy, DOCOMO PACIFIC, director of Carrier Wholesale.