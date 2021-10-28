Local telecommunications provider Docomo Pacific will hold a hiring event Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Micronesia Mall.

According to a media release, the company hopes to grow its customer service team and plans to interview and hire "on the spot." The open positions are customer service representatives for retail and call center, and technical support representatives.

"At Docomo Pacific, we foster a workplace that enables and encourages innovation, creativity, and ambition, stated Raelene Campos, senior manager of retail and customer care. "Our customer service team has a passion for helping our customers and we’re looking for driven individuals to join our tight-knit team."

Applicants will be required to wear a face mask.

For more information, visit www.docomopacific.com/about-us/careers.