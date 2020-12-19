DOCOMO PACIFIC welcomes back walk-in customers

DOCOMO PACIFIC, regional telecommunications provider, announced Friday that it is again open for walk-in customers after operating by appointment only since March, according to a release from the company.

Beginning Dec.18, all DOCOMO PACIFIC retail stores will be able to serve more customers as they operate at 50% of maximum capacity in accordance with the governor’s most recent mandate.

The company's Skiplino app will remain available for customer use, which is encouraged. Booking appointments through Skiplino has proven to be valuable for customers and helps staff control traffic in the stores, the company stated in its release.

For now, business services transactions will still require an appointment. Customers in the area or with an urgent need are encouraged to stop in. Masks, social distancing and capacity limits still apply.

Maintaining a safe environment for customers and employees has always been a top priority. DOCOMO PACIFIC recently installed Aura Air smart purification systems in its retails stores to monitor and filter indoor air quality, the company said in its statement.

Customers wishing to use Skiplino for their next appointment should use the following steps: - Download the free Skiplino app from the Apple or Google Play store on their device and follow the easy step-by-step instructions on the app.

- Launch the app and choose their country (Guam or Northern Mariana Islands).

- Choose the branch to be visited.

- Select CUSTOMER SERVICE and date/time of visit.

- Input name and reason for visit.