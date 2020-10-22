DOCOMO PACIFIC has donated 10 mobile handsets to the University of Guam’s call center of contact tracers, the company stated in a press release.

As positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise on the island, many community members wonder if there is more that can be done to control the spread. Early this October, UOG offered its support to the Department of Public Health and Social Services by setting up a call center for contact tracers, specifically to support the recently launched Guam COVID-19 Alert App.

DOCOMO PACIFIC joined this effort by donating telecom services.

The donation of handsets includes unlimited talk and text services to ensure the contact tracers have reliable connections needed to perform their contact tracing tasks.

“Contact tracing is one of the primary ways we will be able to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout our island community. Thank you to DOCOMO PACIFIC for being a partner in this pilot program led by Public Health – we are truly better together in overcoming this pandemic,” stated Carlos Taitano, director, Global Learning and Engagement, University of Guam.