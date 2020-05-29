DOCOMO PACIFIC is working with AT&T to deploy the national public safety communications platform on Guam and in the Northern Marianas, DOCOMO stated in a press release.

FirstNet is a nationwide network platform that's built to enhance communications across the entire public safety community.

FirstNet is meant to help improve the way fire, police, emergency medical services, emergency management and other public safety personnel communicate and share information.

FirstNet aims to enhance network coverage and efficient communications during natural disasters.

In 2019, DOCOMO PACIFIC was selected by AT&T to help support the deployment of FirstNet - America's public safety communications platform - in both Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

According to the FirstNet website, it was created after the 9/11 terrorist attacks showed gaps in emergency communications.

Based on the 9/11 Commission’s recommendations and the advocacy of public safety organizations and associations, Congress passed legislation in 2012 to create the First Responder Network Authority to deploy the FirstNet network in all U.S. states and territories, including rural communities and tribal nations.