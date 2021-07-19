Doctor: Medical community wants to find ways to help pay arbitration fees

The medical community wants to help find a way to pay arbitration costs for people who cannot afford the fees, Dr. Nathaniel Berg said while speaking before members of the Rotary Club of Guam at Three Squares Restaurant in Tamuning on Thursday.

"We believe the government should pay it, so that the money is there, but where that funding comes from, maybe part of it comes from the health care providers, maybe part of it comes from the legal community, I don't know. But I do know that the medical community said we're open to figuring out how to get that money," Berg said.

The doctor, who chairs the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, was speaking about Bill 112-36, the proposed replacement to Guam's Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act.

The bill would repeal mandatory arbitration and utilize a confidential pretrial screening process before cases can go to trial. Mediation and arbitration remain options under the bill.

The proposal has proven controversial. Proponents argue that the costs associated with the legally mandated arbitration prevent patients from pursuing legitimate malpractice claims.

Meanwhile, the medical community largely opposes the bill, citing multiple concerns, including the potential loss of certain care for patients because doctors will either close shop or curtail their practice to limit the risk of being sued.

Some doctors have acknowledged the cost issue during public hearings, but argue that Bill 112 as written is not the means to resolve that problem.

Berg has proposed maintaining mandatory arbitration and making it binding, which would do away with the "trial de novo" process of appeal under current law. He said this could be discussed.

However, part of his proposal is to ensure that, before arbitration takes place, patients and doctors meet first to discuss complaints, and then to impose mandatory mediation after that. He suggested ensuring there is funding to facilitate all of the steps.

Berg told Rotarians that health care providers got together as a community and asked, "What's wrong here?"

"We believe it boils down to looking at communication with patients," Berg said. "Because some of the cases or situations that people explained during the public hearing, we could see as health care providers, 'I wish I could just sit down with that patient and go over what happened,' because that doesn't sound like malpractice. It sounds like someone has not sat down with that person and explained why there was a bad outcome."

Berg said people may want 100% success and no complications with medical procedures, but that isn't going to happen. And that's why health care can't be compared with other businesses, he said.

"We know that all procedures that we do have a certain level of complications," Berg said.

During the second public hearing on Bill 112, Edward Lear, an attorney from California who identified himself as being "hired by the Guam health care provider community" to speak on the proposal, needed to be escorted out of the public hearing room because he did not want to end his testimony after exceeding the time allotted for testimony.

But before he was escorted out, Lear testified that he was not hired to advocate a position but to facilitate a solution, and provided comments on the bill. He identified some concerns, including that Bill 112 would essentially create two trials with the proposed pretrial screening process.

On Thursday, Berg said he hired Lear.

"I called him knowing he had expertise in the arena of finding solutions outside of court. I called him and I said, 'I'd like to hire you, but you cannot represent me,'" he said.

Berg said he sent Lear Bill 112 and asked him to do his own research on the bill, and to look for ways to "heal the community."

"Because we had already been divided when I contacted him. He said, 'OK. You've got to pay me upfront.' I paid him upfront. He said, 'You may not like what I find.' I said, 'OK.' I was pretty confident that he would find that (Bill 112) was not good," Berg said.

Berg said Lear came up with a process similar to his own, but came up with it independently. That includes meeting, going to mediation and then going to arbitration, Berg said.

He noted that Lear was given only five minutes to testify during the public hearing. Speaker Therese Terlaje, the prime sponsor to Bill 112, said during that hearing that she was being stricter with the time because of complaints she received during the first hearing the week before.

Nonetheless, it appears that doctors and other stakeholders are meeting with lawmakers to propose suggestions and recommendations for the arbitration act. Some met with the speaker and other senators over the weekend and on Wednesday.

The speaker said she was encouraged by the greater engagement and she is optimistic the public and health care providers can focus on a solution.

Sen. Telo Taitague called the meetings hopeful, but said she was approaching the developments cautiously.