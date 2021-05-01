Starting today, May 1, Department of Defense civilian employees can start shopping at Navy Exchange Guam facilities.

Following the release of a recent DOD directive, DOD and Coast Guard appropriated fund and nonappropriated fund civilian employees are authorized to shop at military exchange stores in the United States and the U.S. territories. Online exchange access will also be available for active and retired DOD and Coast Guard APF and NAF civilian employees by mid-October, according to a release from U.S. Naval Base Guam.

This shopping access does not include the purchase of military uniforms, tobacco products or alcohol. All other commodity purchases, to include gas, will be allowable.

In order to shop at a NEX or any other military resale activity on May 1, a civilian employee will simply need to present a valid DOD civilian Common Access Card at the point of sale. If the customer does not have a CAC, they must show other valid proof of employment (Letter of Employment, SF- 50, Personnel Action Report, or other NAF equivalent document) and a valid government identification card.

NEX, in coordination with installation commands, reserves the right to limit quantities of merchandise if NEX anticipates stock levels to be strained by excessive buying and/or supply chain issues.

DoD contractors are not authorized to access this new shopping privilege. They may avail themselves only of the single-serve food and beverage purchases currently granted to all base patrons.

Previous in-store exchange access for DOD and Coast Guard civilian employees was limited to those on service agreements overseas (i.e., in foreign countries and the U.S. territories and possessions) and access was limited to overseas exchanges. The expansion will allow all DOD and Coast Guard civilian employees to shop in exchange stores in the United States and the U.S. territories.