Two more Guam bars have been closed temporarily because they lack a certified manager.

A Class in Upper Tumon and Cindy's Pub in Hagåtña had their business licenses suspended Thursday because the establishments didn't have a manager with a valid management certification, according to a report by the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health.

Since June 27, DPHSS has suspended the licenses of six island businesses because they lacked managers with valid certificates..

The Division of Environmental Health also suspended the sanitary permits of:

• Nica's Crib Lounge, on June 27.

• Cowboy Ninja, June 27.

• Magic Stix, July 4.

• American Legion, July 4.

• Nok's Nook, July 7.

• Muzik Sing A Song, July 8.

The Division of Environmental Health has resumed inspections of business establishments, according to Chief Environmental Public Health Officer M. Thomas Nadeau.