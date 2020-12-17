Dr. Crystal Ann Ingram, D.O., recently joined FHP Health Center’s Urgent Care, according to a release from FHP Health Center.

She is a graduate of Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Midwestern University, and earned a master's of biomedical science from Midwestern University. Ingram is board certified in family practice.

“FHP Health Center welcomes Dr. Ingram,” said Rose Grino, FHP health care delivery administrator. “We are excited to add her experience and energy at FHP Urgent Care to care for our patients.”

Previously, Ingram was a family medicine resident physician at Penn State Health — St. Joseph Medical Center in Redding, Pennsylvania, working at the urban/underserved community clinic, hospital care management and nocturnist.

She also was an intern resident physician at University Hospitals – Parma Medical Center in Parma, Ohio, working in cardiology, emergency medicine, neurology, night hospitalist, pulmonology, intensive care unit, family practice outpatient resident clinic, and pediatric emergency medicine at the Rainbow Babies Children’s Hospital, obstetrics/gynecology – St John Medical Center.