A driverless concept vehicle had a test drive Friday on Guam that also showcased DOCOMO PACIFIC's 5G technology.

The New Concept Cart SC-1 was developed by Sony Corp.

DOCOMO PACIFIC's 5G network allowed the driverless vehicle to be controlled from about 1,600 miles away, in Japan.

The demonstration is part of the DOCOMO 5G Open Lab Guam project.

Results of the trial will be used to verify data transmission and operational performance required to remotely control the cart from a long distance via the extra-high speed, large capacity, low latency and massive-device connectivity of DOCOMO PACIFIC’s First to 5G network, according to a press release.

"The New Concept Cart SC-1 is a highly conceptual vehicle that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies developed by Sony. Image sensors that exceed human vision are mounted on the vehicle's front, rear and both sides to provide the remote driver with high-quality video of the surrounding area," according to the press release. "High-quality video is also presented to on-board passengers, for example, as if they are viewing the surrounding areas through windows. The SC-1 boasts 4K digital-sign panels on its exterior that can be used to display advertisements and other content in high-quality resolution making it an ideal moving billboard."

Shingo Aihara, director of Transport Network, for DOCOMO PACIFIC, stated the live demonstration has been a result of NTT DOCOMO’s strong partnership with Sony Corp.

The demonstration on Friday "was an astounding success of showcasing how, through our 5G network, the driverless cart was remotely controlled from Japan. We will continue to conduct research on the future opportunities made available through this technology,” stated Aihara.

DOCOMO PACIFIC is the first and only telecommunication services provider in the Marianas to offer 5G, stated Nathan Denight, director of marketing, Enterprise Business Unit.