Drone aviation business cleared for takeoff

It took a common passion for aviation and a pandemic to transform life partners Charlie Hermosa and Pearla Cordero into business partners and spur the formation of Bella Wings Aviation LLC, a company that projects expertise in aerial drone operation, with the aviation credentials to match.

The company can provide high-quality aerial still photography and video captures, but that’s just scratching the surface of their dynamic business model.

Hermosa, the president of the company, plans on something much more substantial. “We intend to develop a new industry, a new market on Guam using the latest in drone technology,” he said.

FAA certifications

Company co-founder Cordero brings technical expertise and an impressive list of credentials to the project, the least of which is more than 20 years of experience as cabin crew for a major U.S. airline. She holds a Federal Aviation Administration private pilot license, or PPL, and is president of the Women in Aviation International Guam Chapter.

Cordero is also the FAA Safety Team DronePro representative for Guam, a position that she said is coordinated from the FAA office in Honolulu that monitors mostly safety issues within the local drone community. Most importantly, related to the business, she holds the coveted FAA 107 license, the federal certification that elevates the drone hobbyist to professional aviator and allows for commercial operation of certain unmanned aircraft. “The biggest issue with the FAA is safety, flying has to be safe which includes safety with the environment and safety with individuals in the community,” Cordero said.

The business model for Bella Wings Aviation was formulated by co-founder Hermosa. The former Marine Corps officer has developed a three-pronged business model that includes no-touch package delivery, search and rescue support, and advertising services. “This sector is going to hire pilots, technicians, videographers, it’s a new market and industry, and we believe Guam is ready for this,” Hermosa said.

Cordero and Hermosa have teamed with Dong Won Lee, the owner of digital marketing firm Klara M, to produce the polished visuals and multimedia products from the aerial captures. Lee has also earned his FAA 107 certification.

New services, new industry

The no-touch package delivery service can include retail items, mail and medicine. The search and rescue application can aid emergency responders not only by providing an aerial perspective, but can go so far as to deliver lifesaving supplies or equipment to critical emergency scenarios that only a drone can access.

The flying banner ad has been used commonly in advertising, but more recently, some governments in Asia now use drones to deliver important, highly visible, and sometimes highly audible, messages to the public.

Part of developing the delivery side of the industry, Hermosa says, includes setting up an infrastructure by constructing drone mailboxes around the island that can be either for individual or community use. Hermosa described an example of setting up a six-unit drone delivery box at a village mayor’s office. The drone would make the delivery, and the recipient would receive an alert that includes the individual code to open the door for the package. Hermosa said Bella Wings Aviation has already partnered with a technology company in Chicago that has developed its own proprietary, high-tech delivery system.

The island is still under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, and many businesses are struggling to make ends meet after experiencing lengthy restrictions since March. The three principals of Bella Wings Aviation offer this advice to those contemplating business opportunities during these unique times.

"It takes a lot of patience and it’s easy to lose hope, but now is the best time to start a business, you have the time to collaborate, do the research and prepare for when things open back up to make sure you’re ready to go," Cordero said.

Hermosa said, "You have to stay the course, and you can’t give up. There are always bumps along the way. Really it’s just the process being longer, extended, but you have to be ready and prepared for when things finally open back up. Right now it’s a time to support each other."

Lee said knowing the market is key, "Evaluate the needs of your target market, and make sure your product or service is meeting that need."

Hermosa said he urges people to contact the company not only for services, but also to further the discussion on the development of the Guam drone industry at info@bellawingsaviation.com or visit the company website at www.bellawingsaviation.com.