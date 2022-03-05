Drone training takes off for Guam’s first responders

Alex Blanquisco is one of the officers with the Guam Police Department who is often called to the scene of major and even deadly car crashes throughout the island.

“I am with Highway Patrol,” Blanquisco said.

Soon, his division could be able to use drones as an additional tool to complete their investigations.

“For us, it would be used for laser mapping,” he said.

Blanquisco was one of several of the island’s first responders who were involved in the unmanned aircraft training course being held at the aircraft hangar in Tiyan.

The training included members of the Guam Fire Department and conservation officers with Guam Department of Agriculture.

“This is the commencement of basic and advanced flight drone training for the agencies,” said Art Dawley, president, Tech Center Guam. His company was contracted to offer the training. “This is all part of a U.S. Department of Justice-funded grant program to provide public safety agencies funding to implement unmanned aircraft systems into the communities.”

Participants are getting hands-on training from representatives of the U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Training Section.

“They are flying over a system of buckets that have targets in them. You will notice that the buckets are alternatively black and white and have different types of targets in them. These are targets used so that they can practice with the drones in gathering imagery at altitude and at different flight paths,” he said. “Sending up a drone is only one phase of the flight. The gathering of effective imagery that can be used in emergency response situations is just as important. These are exercises to sharpen their skills on that.”

Dawley said funding is in place for the public safety agencies to get drones of their own.

“Drones save lives,” he said. “Emergency responders and people involved in emergency situations or activities will be able to take the drones into situations that don’t compromise people’s lives or cause injury or worse.”

Saving lives through the use of technology is something that GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly agrees will better assist first responders.

“We are getting the license and getting our guys trained, working with GPD and other agencies within GovGuam so that we can all be trained to help each other to be compatible when out in the field during emergency situations,” said Reilly. “The more we can do to get the human aspect out of something, the safer it will be for us for life preservation. If we can send one of these drones down to a cliff to check on a patient and see if they are even there when we get reports of a fall or a report of a distressed swimmer, it will benefit us so much as far as time, human life and overall response capability.”

Additionally, the use of drones can help authorities to plan how to safely approach a scene.

“We would already know what is happening at the scene even before we get there and we can start formulating plans in how we go about approaching the scene itself,” Blanquisco said.

Public safety agencies hope to begin the use of the drones later this year.