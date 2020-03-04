Dusit Thani restaurants take top rankings in Trip Advisor review

Dusit Thani Guam Resort's Alfredo’s Steakhouse, SOI and Tasi Grill were ranked respectively in the top three spots on Trip Advisor, according to a press release from the resort.

“This speaks to the relentless dedication of our team to exceed guest expectations; I am very proud of what we have accomplished together,” General Manager Dean Huntsman said in the release.

Alfredo’s Steakhouse was the first among the three to establish itself as the top restaurant on Guam "with a keen focus on service excellence and culinary prowess," the release stated. Learning from its counterpart, SOI eventually worked its way into the No. 2 spot, holding steady since November 2018. Tasi Grill recently snagged the third spot after quickly climbing the chart under the leadership of Chef De Cuisine Christian Panganiban.

Hotel management expects Aqua international buffet to join the ranks, having received word that it will be ranked at No. 8.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized by our customers through their comments on Trip Advisor. Our entire F&B team has one mission, which is to delight our guests with the highest quality experience possible,” said Executive Assistant Manager Bradley Montgomery.

Aligning all teams on the value and the power of Trip Advisor as a marketing tool is a critical step that has yielded tremendous gains in revenue and morale, hotel management stated in the press release.

"Once this was accomplished, the journey to secure all three spots out of nearly 400 restaurants on Guam was a collective effort that progressively gained momentum – taking Tasi Grill from No. 146 in June of 2019 to its current No. 3 spot as of Feb. 13," the release stated.

Alfredo’s Steakhouse is a fine dining restaurant specializing in sizzling high-grade steaks and fresh seafood. SOI is the hotel’s signature Thai restaurant where the classic flavors of street food are given a modern twist. Tasi Grill offers breakfast, lunch and dinner in an outdoor beachside setting for the ultimate seafood and grill experience. Aqua, an all-day a la carte with breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet features expansive international cuisine and live stations among a panoramic view of majestic Tumon Bay.