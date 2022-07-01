Early morning travelers on United can check in the night prior

United Airlines has resumed its early check-in service in Guam, which allows travelers on early morning flights to check in the night before.

The early check-in service is offered daily from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the United counter at the A. B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam, the airline announced in a press release.

Airline officials said the early check-in service will provide "additional customer service as demand for travel increases this summer."

“We are pleased to announce that United’s early check-in service has reopened after two years. Many of our flights depart early in the morning, and customers who opt to check in early will be able to have more time in the morning, skip the lines and head straight to the security checkpoint," said Justin Marion, United’s general manager of airport operations in Guam.

The Guam Visitors Bureau has been working closely with United and other airlines, as well as tour groups and others in the tourism industry, particularly those with Guam's primary markets in Asia, as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are eased.

To help with an anticipated increase in travel, United also has announced a capacity increase beginning in July and August, operating 17 weekly flights in July and 28 weekly flights in August to Japan.

“We have seen a significant increase in travelers departing from Guam this summer, and this service allows us to improve our customer experience during a busy summer travel season. Early check-in will allow our customers to better prepare for their flights and reduce any last-minute stresses before they travel. We encourage our customers in Guam to take advantage of the early check-in service from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., which is usually a very quiet time at the Guam airport,” Marion stated.

Passengers departing on the following early morning flights may utilize early check-in service:

• Honolulu - UA200.

• Island hopper flights (Chuuk, Pohnpei, Kosrae, Kwajalein, Majuro, Honolulu - UA155/UA133.

• Saipan - UA174.

• Tokyo/Narita, Japan - UA828.

• Osaka, Kansai, Japan - UA151, beginning July 1.

• Nagoya, Japan - UA137, beginning Aug. 1.

• Fukuoka, Japan - UA165, beginning Aug. 4.

"In addition to checking in at the airport, customers can check in online through the United app and then check their bags the evening before departure," Marion said.

United recently announced the reintroduction of its Osaka/Kansai-to-Guam service beginning July 1 and an increase in weekly flights to 21 flights per week, or three daily flights between Guam and Tokyo/Narita, beginning Aug. 1. United continues to offer daily flights to Honolulu, Manila and Saipan and offers scheduled flights to Palau and throughout Micronesia.