Early tax filers want to beat the rush

As tax refunds for 2018 are still being disbursed, Monday marked the first day the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation began accepting income tax filings for the 2019 tax year.

Breanna Takai, 23, of Dededo said this is her second time filing income taxes and she wanted to get an early start.

She said she hopes it will increase her chances of receiving a tax refund earlier this year.

“Hopefully within the next three months – because you know there are bills to pay,” she said.

Erin Vanhart, 28, of Dededo said there was no line when she went to file her taxes on Tuesday morning.

“It was fast,” she said. “We want to file before it gets busy.”

She said getting an early tax refund would be nice.

“If it is possible, but if not it is OK,” Vanhart said.

Like Vanhart, Patricia Camacho said possibly getting an early refund is not the main reason she is filing ahead of the masses.

“I just want to get it over and done with,” she said.

Another early bird, Anna Renio, of Tamuning, said she just wants to be done with the annual chore.

“To get it out of the way so you don’t have to worry about it later,” she said, adding, “It’s one of those things you don’t want to worry about later.”

Tax forms can be downloaded from the Department of Revenue and Taxation website https://www.guamtax.com/ and the Internal Revenue Service website irs.gov.