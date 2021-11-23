The public is invited to an online job and internship fair at 10 a.m. Nov. 24.

It’s hosted by the Career Development Office at the University of Guam.

The online recruitment event is open to UOG students and to the island community.

Participating employers include: American Job Center, Community First Federal Credit Union, Guam Army National Guard, Guam Imperial International, Guam Department of Education, Joint Region Marianas, Sorensen Media Group, and more.

Employers will be available from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Guam Department of Education will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents seeking jobs can register at http://tiny.cc/oera2.

Businesses who want to participate should email career.development@triton.uog.edu and copy salliemcd@triton.uog.edu.

Job seekers should have their resumes and cover letters prepared in a digital format and also be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

The event will be held again in December.