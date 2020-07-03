Enterprise opens car rental store at Andersen Air Force Base

Enterprise Holdings has announced the launch of its rental car storefront at Andersen Air Force Base.

The launch will continue the car rental company’s 10-year-plus tradition of proudly serving the airmen and women of the United States and its allies through the National brand and Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand at Andersen Air Force Base, Enterprise said in a press release.

“Enterprise Rent-A-Car offers multiple transportation solutions for our men and women in uniform and the federal government,” said Isaiah Ware, Enterprise Rent-A-Car Guam Branch Manager. “Force mobility and movement is essential to executing and accomplishing the mission, but we also provide essential transportation services to families throughout the base community."

“Enterprise’s military roots run deep,” Ware said. “From our founder Jack Taylor’s service as a Navy pilot, to our locations in U.S. military bases across the world, Enterprise is committed to always serving those who serve," Ware said.

Enterprise Holdings owns and operates Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries. The company operates its brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Enterprise also will provide Andersen AFB employees and residents services such as vehicle sales and leases, the release stated. Additionally, during a service member’s Permanent Change of Station process, Enterprise can provide rental vehicles.

As part of the Complete Clean Pledge, Enterprise Holdings said it has expanded its cleaning protocols across all brands and lines of business.

Employees are being trained to implement the new and more comprehensive cleaning mandates for their protection, and for the safety and service of customers, the company stated. These mandates include enhanced cleaning guidance for vehicles, shuttles and branch locations, as well as social distancing practices.