Enterprise Rent-A-Car is kicking off a yearlong partnership with the USO in Guam today, the USO announced in a press release.

Volunteers from the business will take over the USO Center at Naval Base Guam as part of the “Adopt Our USO” program, launching a yearlong partnership between Enterprise and the USO in Guam. The Enterprise team, as partners, will run the center for the day, including welcoming guests, serving food, providing information, and ensuring a warm and inviting atmosphere for visitors, the USO stated in its press release.

Enterprise founder Jack Taylor selected the name as a salute to the World War II aircraft carrier on which he served, the USS Enterprise.

"Taylor applied the lessons he learned in the Navy about honor, respect and integrity to create what has become the world’s largest vehicle rental business," according to the press release. Enterprise volunteers will host at the USO once a month and will be recognized as a “USO Indo-Pacific Region Mission Partner.”

Peter Smith, vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings, said "partnering with the USO honors our military heroes and the legacy upon which Enterprise was founded."

“This strategic partnership creates an opportunity for our teams to support the USO’s mission, which aims to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country," he stated.

Leigh Graham, USO Guam area director, said her team is excited to work with the Enterprise team.

“We welcome Enterprise volunteers to the USO Center to kick off this partnership and look forward to working with them to continue to bring our mission to life," Graham stated.

As part of the first Enterprise Day at the USO, chefs from Mia’s Café will be onsite at the USO Center at Naval Base Guam to provide traditional and authentic cuisine from the island, including crispy fried pork belly, lechon kawali, chicken kelaguen, CHamoru-style red rice, Filipino-style beef steak and more.

The USO in Guam operates three locations, including USO Naval Base Guam at Camp Covington in Santa Rita, USO at Andersen Air Force Base and USO Tumon Bay. For more information, visit USO.org.