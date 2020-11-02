When the coronavirus pandemic hit Guam, Tiffany Degracia, a mother of two young boys, had trouble finding face coverings for them.

“It was so hard looking for face masks for them because they have small faces, and face masks were like $14, $30 apiece. It was ridiculous,” she said.

So Degracia hopped on YouTube and learned to make fabric masks using her mother’s old sewing machine.

“My mom was like ‘Hey, you might have a knack for this,’” she said.

And out of need, a business was born.

“It was just a way of helping others that were in need of a face mask for an affordable price,” she said. “We consider the island family. Our business kind of grew from that.”

Fittingly, Degracia named the business after her own family.

“D stands for our last name … and my mom - bless her soul - has seven kids,” she said with a laugh.

As the oldest of the seven, Degracia, who served in the U.S. Air Force, is a natural at taking charge.

“All the sewing is strictly me,” she said, estimating she has made about 2,000 or 3,000 masks since she started.

The masks come in four sizes: adult regular, adult large, kids regular, and kids small.

Prices range from $5 to $8 for kids masks and adult masks are all $10 or less. Each is two-ply, made with cotton fabric and has filter slots for added protection.

On top of running D7 Masks, Degracia also works full-time as an air traffic controller, which gives her a unique perspective on unexpected challenges, such as a pandemic.

“I always tell people that air traffic is not stressful because pilots and controllers have to abide by rules, it's life that just hits you out of the blue, … and you have to roll with the punches. So I actually tell people that air traffic is a lot easier than life,” she said.

The designs are currently available only on Instagram at @D7masks.

But Degracia said she hopes to grow the business and one day even provide jobs on island.

Masks, she suspects, will be a wardrobe staple for some time to come.

“It’s something that we can’t avoid but it’s something that we can slow down,” she said of the coronavirus. “Hopefully we can help stop the spread with masks.”