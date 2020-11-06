Guam-CNMI Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands state committee announced the 2021 Freedom Award nomination season is open from Oct. 1 until Dec. 31. This is the only time during the year that service members from all the Reserve components are able to nominate their employers. The nomination is not limited to Guard and Reserve members but their families, too, can nominate their employers, according to a release from ESGR.

Last year, there were 2,623 company nominations from service members in ESGR's 54 committees in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

About the Freedom Award

The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award is the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for their support of their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

Who can nominate

Nominations must come from a Guard or Reserve member who is employed by the organization being nominated, or from a family member.

The award was created to publicly recognize employers who provide exceptional support to their Guard and Reserve employees. It is the highest in a series of employer recognition awards given by the Department of Defense.

Almost half of the U.S. military is made up of the Guard and Reserve. The Department of Defense shares these citizen warriors with their civilian employers, many of whom provide significant support to their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve. The award recognizes employers who provide the most outstanding support for their Guard and Reserve employees and is presented annually by the Secretary of Defense.

What makes a company eligible

Employers are recognized for going above and beyond workplace requirements to encourage a culture of support through many kinds of policies and programs, support networks, family outreach and other investments in the well-being of their Guard and Reserve members.

Who selects the recipients

The nominations go through a thorough vetting process to select the semifinalists and recipients. A national selection board comprising senior Department of Defense and military officials selects the award finalists. Ultimately, 15 of those finalists are selected to receive the Freedom Award.

How to nominate an employer

To nominate an employer, visit online at: www.esgr.mil/guam

https://esgr.mil/About-ESGR/Contact/Local-State-Pages/Guam

The Freedom Award link leads to the Freedom Award nomination website.

To go directly to the Freedom Award nomination website

https://www.freedomaward.mil/ (At the top of link there is a NOMINATE EMPLOYER link leading to Nomination Form.)