The Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve was awarded Oct. 25 to John Onedera, the country managing partner of Ernst & Young, who was nominated by Feliciano Naron Jr., U.S. Navy reservist.



Four Patriot Awards also were awarded Oct. 28 to the management of Cars Plus Guam: Joey Crisostomo, president; Jennifer Camacho, senior vice president; Vince Mafnas, general sales manager; and Doris San Nicolas, finance and insurance manager. They were nominated by Naron and by Kara Duenas of the Guam Air National Guard.



The Patriot Award, according to ESGR, is given to one who makes the effort to support citizen warriors through a range of measures, including flexible schedules, time off before and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.



The awardee is nominated by an employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve, or individual supervisors and bosses nominated by the spouse of a Guard or Reserve member, for the support provided to the nominating service member and the service member's family.

Information was provided in an ESGR press release.