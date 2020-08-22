ESGR recognizes employers for supporting guardsmen, reservists

The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Guam-CNMI Committee recognizes the most supportive employers who were nominated by their employees serving in the National Guard or Reserves. This will take place during ESGR Week which is held in August across 54 states and territories.

The ESGR Employer Awards program is designed to recognize the top employers in Guam and CNMI that have the best policies and practices in support of their employees in the National Guard and Reserve.

This year, ESGR Guam-CNMI is recognizing 24 employers.

The recipients of the Pro Patria Award, which is the highest award given at the state level, according to an ESGR press release, are:

• DZSP 21 LLC

• Relyant Global, LLC; and

• and Guam Customs & Quarantine Agency.

These employers were also nominated for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, which is the highest award given to a civilian employer by the U.S. government.

Six companies received the second-highest award, the Above and Beyond Award. They are:

• Bank of Guam;

• Guam Power Authority;

• Community First Guam Federal Credit Union;

• Inarajan Middle School;

• Guam Fire Department; and

• the U.S. Attorney's office for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

(Daily Post Staff)