ESGR recognizes Guam, CNMI employers for support of Guard, Reserve

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Guam-CNMI Committee recognizes the most supportive employers who were nominated by their employees serving in the National Guard or Reserve. This recognition will take place during ESGR Week which is held in August across 54 states and territories, ESGR stated in a press release.

The ESGR Employer Awards program is designed to recognize the top employers in Guam and CNMI that have the best policies and practices in support of their employees in the National Guard and Reserve.

This year, ESGR Guam-CNMI is recognizing 24 employers.

The recipients of the Pro Patria Award, which is the highest award given at the state level are DZSP 21 LLC, Relyant Global LLC, and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency. These employers were also nominated for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, which is the highest award given to a civilian employer by the U.S. government.

Six companies received the second highest award, the Above and Beyond Award. They are: Bank of Guam, Guam Power Authority, Community First Guam Federal Credit Union, Inarajan Middle School, Guam Fire Department, and the U.S. Attorney's office for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The third highest award, the Most Supportive Award, goes to: Andersen Elementary School, Bureau of Statistics and Plans, DOD Fire and Emergency Services, Fargo Pacific Inc., Guam Community College, Guam Department of Corrections, Guam Department of Education, Health Services of The Pacific, Judiciary of Guam, LeoPalace Resort Guam, Naval Security Forces, Oceanview Middle School, OICC Marine Corps Marianas Guam, Port Authority of Guam and Regal Guam Megaplex.

In addition to the employer awards, the Guam-CNMI committee also recognizes individuals for their significant achievement, initiative and support for ESGR’s mission. The recipients of the Seven Seals Award for fiscal year 2020 are Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell, former commander, 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, and Col. Matthew J. Nicolson, former vice commander, 36th Wing, AAFB.

Donald Clark, ESGR state chair for Guam-CNMI, emphasized that, “These employers have exceeded what is legally required of them and provide additional benefits and personal assistance to their service member-employees and their families, especially when deployed. That is why these outstanding employers were nominated by their employees for the prestigious awards.”

Clark further stated, “Our nation has relied heavily on the National Guard and Reserve since 9/11, and recently our local communities have also relied heavily on our citizen warriors from the typhoons that devastated the NMI to the current health emergencies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But equally important is the tremendous support and sacrifices from our civilian employers, which is critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of our local Guard and Reserve.”

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. For more information, call 671-344-1283 or visit online: www.ESGR.mil.