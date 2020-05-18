Monica Sherry’s excitement about realizing her dream to open her own salon has morphed into frustration and deep concern that she may have to abandon it over the chaos of COVID-19 and confusion regarding the executive orders on the Open Government law.

Sherry, along with her partner Christopher Reyes, laid the foundation of the dream to open a beauty salon, Kut. They have a team of fellow hairdressers and a nail technician. And they have been working since October to open their salon by March of this year.

Issues kept the company from certifying in time for the monthly Cosmetology Board meeting in March. Then, COVID-19 forced an islandwide shutdown in mid-March

However, Sunday, the island got a reprieve and some none-essential businesses, including beauty salons, were allowed to open. But, Kut is still finalizing certification, and Sherry is awaiting clear direction on how to proceed.

Since she took to social media this week to share her story, she has received several calls from the Department of Public Health and Social Services to address some issues. The last step to open Kut is for the Board of Cosmetology to hold an emergency meeting.

The Guam Board of Cosmetology is scheduled to meet on June 1, said chairwoman Jenneth Quimbao, adding she also hadn't been informed of any business requiring a meeting prior to June 1. To accommodate an emergency meeting, all documents must be submitted and in order before a date can be set.

However, there seems to be confusion as to how exactly the board can call an emergency meeting.

"We would have to go through the Attorney General's office for some reason ... to get an emergency meeting," Sherry said, after discussions with different board members. "I don't know why. ... It has something to do with needing five days to announce the meeting and make sure it's public."

The confusion seems to surround the governor's Executive Order 2020-06, which suspended portions of the Open Government Law, including the portions that require a five-day public notice for government boards and commissions to meet. That executive order was questioned, prompting the governor to draft a clarification in Executive Order 2020-07, which required government meeting notices to be posted prior to the meeting, and without a defined timeline, on the AG's website. It also required the meetings be open somehow to the public.

However government officials and the Cosmetology Board work things out, Kut is waiting to open. Sherry added: "If I was told I could open tomorrow, I'd have all my team in and we'd have those chairs filled. ... Instead, we're trying to figure this out."

June is a long time from now, she said, especially for some of her team members who haven’t worked since February, she said. She said they’ve all been tapping into their savings to stay afloat individually. She and Reyes have been tapping into other funding to pay rent and keep the dream of the salon from falling victim to COVID-19.

Sherry said the board is allowed to hold a meeting for an emergency "which I believe this pandemic qualifies as." If the board were to meet, it would "hopefully" provide Kut with its cosmetological establishment license. And from there, Sherry can move to the next step of getting a sanitary permit from Public Health at the Department of Public Works One Stop Center.

Licensing

The last government update provided regarding the licensing office was a March 17 Joint Information Center press release that stated the HPLO suspended services, however, the staff will continue to process licenses.

Janela Carrera, governor’s spokeswoman, on Wednesday afternoon said the office is accepting customers by appointment only.

Sherry said she’s called but the licensing side of the office, she was told, was closed for cosmetology. “They’re only open for nursing,” she said. “When I reached out … I just kept getting told they weren’t entertaining cosmetology until further notice. And I understanding that our first responders are extremely important during this time.”

‘Can’t shortchange my children’

“We’re not looking for any financial help,” she said. “We know and were very prepared that being small business owners things could get difficult … but this is something else.”

She added that she doesn’t want to let down the people who’ve invested in her, including Reyes, whom she credits with keeping the business afloat even with doors closed. And while she hates to consider it, she may have to try to find work at another salon, which would add additional pressures but would at least provide her with some financial security.

“I’m a single mom of two children,” she said. “I don’t know how much longer I can do this …I can’t shortchange my children.”

Bread and butter

“With a salon, our bread and butter comes from a licensed cosmetologist who can produce the services,” she said. “It’s really difficult to find a team (of cosmetologists) who are knowledgeable like the ones that we have. If we lose them, we won’t make any money. I can’t carry the weight of the shop by myself.”

She said the team of cosmetologists – two who used to work with her at another salon that closed down in February and a nail technician she’s known for many years – are also relying on the salon reopening so they can earn money.

“They need to pay their bills and need to move on with their lives and if I don’t have a salon they would have to go to another salon and I can’t afford to lose them,” she said.

She said all the cosmetologists have lists of clients who also have been patiently waiting for the shop to open up.

“Right now, with the waiting period, I’m losing clients, they’re losing clients and we’re losing hope,” she said.